Soccer

Leicester Confirm Signing of Coventry Youngster George Thomas on 3-Year Contract

90Min
32 minutes ago

Leicester have confirmed the signing of Coventry youngster George Thomas on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old forward has joined the Foxes for an undisclosed fee after a breakout 2016-17 season where he scored nine goals in 36 appearances for Coventry as they were relegated from League One.

The Wales Under-20 international scored the decisive goal at Wembley in May as the Sky Blues beat Oxford United 2-1 to win the EFL Trophy after spending a loan spell at Yeovil Town in 2015, making five appearances for the Glovers.

Born in Leicester, Thomas made his debut for Coventry as a 16-year-old in a League One fixture against Leyton Orient in January 2014, becoming renowned for his high work-rate, composure and finishing.

Charlie Crowhurst/GettyImages

Thomas became a fan favourite at the Ricoh Arena but has now linked up with Craig Shakespeare's Leicester as they look to improve upon their 2016-17 campaign where they finished 12th after dismissing former boss Claudio Ranieri mid-season. 

Leicester have so far signed defender Sam Hughes from Chester, Hull centre-back Harry Maguire, defensive midfielder Vicente Iborra, goalkeeper Eldin Jakupovic and Manchester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho.

Thomas, who can play as a striker and in midfield, featured at this summer's Toulon Tournament as part of the Wales Under-20 squad and scored both goals during his side's 2-2 group stage draw with Ivory Coast.

