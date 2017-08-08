Liverpool Set to Reject 'All' Coutinho Bids as Barca President Remains Cagey on Neymar Replacement

Jurgen Klopp is set to turn down any and all offers from Barcelona for star man Philippe Coutinho, despite rumours of bids up to £120m being prepared.

The Mirror report that the Liverpool manager is determined to nix the club's reputation as a club who will sell their best players to 'bigger' clubs, following the departures of Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez to Chelsea and Barcelona respectively.

2. Coutinho has behaved impeccably with team mates and inside the club. No complains from LFC about his agents either — Guillem Balague (@GuillemBalague) August 7, 2017

Reports in the Spanish press have claimed that the Reds are willing to do business once the offers coming in reach a high enough mark, while also saying that Coutinho himself is open to a move to the Catalan giants to replace countryman Neymar.

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has refused to be drawn on who the club are targeting to replace the talismanic Brazilian, who moved to Paris Saint-Germain for €222m last week, with Ousmane Dembele being heavily linked alongside Coutinho.

BREAKING: Source close to Philippe Coutinho says he would like to move to @FCBarcelona if a deal can be done amicably with @LFC pic.twitter.com/6TWEkjZdyd — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 7, 2017

“We thought there was a chance that Neymar could go and for that reason we raised his buyout clause," Bartomeu said. "Now we are looking for alternatives and whatever happened here it is in the end good for Barca because if he stayed then we have a great player and if he goes then we bring in a lot of money.

"The [£198m] we will spend sensibly, strictly and wisely. It will be used to improve the club and with this it means that we are in a great position to sign players.”

Liverpool have yet to do much in the transfer market this summer, signing Mohamed Salah early for a club record initial fee of £36.9m, but failing thus far to get deals for Virgil van Dijk and Naby Keita over the line.