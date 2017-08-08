Madrid Captain Sergio Ramos Takes Sly Dig at Jose Mourinho Before Super Cup Clash

Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos has taken aim at his former manager José Mourinho, claiming that the Portuguese coach is no better than any of the others he has worked with. The 'Special One' managed the La Liga giants for three seasons, winning the league title with Los Blancos in the 2011/12 season.

Speaking to the press ahead of his side's Super Cup encounter with Manchester United on Tuesday evening, via the Daily Mail, the Spaniard was grilled on his opinion regarding the differences between current boss Zinedine Zidane and former manager Mourinho. Ramos claimed:

"My view is that when a team has a new coach it changes a great deal. How to manage the dressing room... Zidane is good at understanding our dressing room. Mourinho had a lot of experience.

OSCAR DEL POZO/GettyImages

"They are both great coaches and we're grateful to live this historical moment with Zidane."

Ramos' claims hint at a slight unease among his fellow teammates during Mourinho's time at the club, suggesting that his dressing room approach was inferior to that of current boss Zidane.

Further addressing his time playing under Mourinho, specifically whether his choice to develop Ramos as a centre-back changed his career, the player claimed:

"No, he's just another coach I worked with."

DIMITAR DILKOFF/GettyImages

Evidently, there is a little love lost between the powerful defender and Mourinho, with the player unwilling to give his former coach any credit for his transition into one of the finest centre-backs in world football.

Real Madrid have enjoyed a great deal of success under current boss Zidane, who has won two Champions League trophies and a league title in two seasons as a manager.