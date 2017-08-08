Man City Boss Pep Guardiola Said to Be Keen to Reunite With Barcelona Star and Launches Enquiry

Pep Guardiola has supposedly enquired about signing Barcelona's holding midfielder Sergio Busquets in what would be an amazing coup for Manchester City.

The Etihad boss knows all about the Spain international following his highly successful five-year stint at the Nou Camp, and was the man who handed Busquets his breakthrough in 2008.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Since then, Busquets has gone on to win a stack-load of honours with the Blaugrana, and establish himself as one of the only true world class holding midfielders in the process.

Guardiola is credited with moulding the now 29-year-old into the ideal defensive midfield lynchpins, who has allowed attacking stars such as Andres Iniesta, Lionel Messi, Pedro, David Villa, Alexis Sanchez, Neymar and Dani Alves to flourish over the years.

Radio station Onda Cera boldly claim that Guardiola has enquired over his availability this summer, after City became a man down following the sale of Fernando to Galatasaray.

Guardiola actually enquired about Busquets last summer but a move never materialised, and it will surely be a difficult task again this summer after Barca lost Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain in a world record transfer.

The Brazil star was a crucial first team player and his departure has handed Barca the unenviable task of trying to replace him, and if Busquets were to leave too, that would be hugely detrimental to the team.

