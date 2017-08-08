Man Utd Appear to Troll Angel Di Maria on Their Website Ahead of Super Cup Clash With Madrid

Manchester United are set to face La Liga giants Real Madrid in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup, having won the Europa League at the end of last season.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to head into the season with a big win under his belt, but the club may have found just a bit of time to troll one of their former players. Either that or someone's just really forgetful.

Ahead of Tuesday's UEFA #SuperCup final, we look at the six players to have played for both #MUFC and Real Madrid: https://t.co/NhVDsYOPtY pic.twitter.com/EKzqKb6Jci — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 7, 2017

The Red Devils published a list of the six players who have played for both United and Madrid ahead of the match. They named David Beckham, Laurie Cunningham, Gabriel Heinze, Michael Owen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy, but sensationally left out Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria.





The Argentinian moved from Real to Old Trafford in 2014 for £59.7m. He cannot boast having a good spell there before leaving for France, but the fact remains - he still played for both clubs.





Fans were quite quick to point that out on Twitter.









Man United's official website conveniently pretending Angel Di Maria didn't play for #MUFC... 😂 pic.twitter.com/t20VyDXf5s — Full Time DEVILS (@FullTimeDEVILS) August 7, 2017





AHAHAHAHA DI MARIA NOT HERE ELITE MENTALITY FROM THE CM — Busby Babe (@scholesmylove) August 7, 2017

@ManUtd forget to include Angel di maria in list of players who played for both United and Madrid!!

Well Done 😂😂 — SVYUnitedNB (@UnitedNMB) August 7, 2017





What about Di Maria? Not that he deserves a mention, but this is awkward..🙈 — DG⭐️ (@DillonGascoigne) August 7, 2017

They also overlooked West Ham's new striker Javier Hernandez, but that's still no excuse.