Soccer

Man Utd Appear to Troll Angel Di Maria on Their Website Ahead of Super Cup Clash With Madrid

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United are set to face La Liga giants Real Madrid in Tuesday's UEFA Super Cup, having won the Europa League at the end of last season.

Jose Mourinho will be hoping to head into the season with a big win under his belt, but the club may have found just a bit of time to troll one of their former players. Either that or someone's just really forgetful.

The Red Devils published a list of the six players who have played for both United and Madrid ahead of the match. They named David Beckham, Laurie Cunningham, Gabriel Heinze, Michael Owen, Cristiano Ronaldo and Ruud van Nistelrooy, but sensationally left out Paris Saint-Germain's Angel di Maria.


The Argentinian moved from Real to Old Trafford in 2014 for £59.7m. He cannot boast having a good spell there before leaving for France, but the fact remains - he still played for both clubs.


Fans were quite quick to point that out on Twitter.





They also overlooked West Ham's new striker Javier Hernandez, but that's still no excuse.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters