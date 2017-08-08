Man Utd Legend Claims Red Devils Could Sign Real Madrid Star in the Future

Ex-Manchester United star Ryan Giggs has claimed he believes the Red Devils have a shot at signing Real Madrid ace Gareth Bale in the future. The La Liga champions are rumoured to be determined to sign Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappé, and could offload Bale in order to free up the funds needed to sign the gifted young Frenchman.

Speaking about the future of his fellow Welshman, via the Daily Star, Giggs offered his opinion on United's chances of signing the pacey forward this summer, claiming:

"I don't think it will happen in this transfer window but you can see it happening one day.

"If Bale ever comes back to England there are very few clubs who would be able to afford him or he would want to play for. After Real Madrid only a couple of clubs can really compete for prestige or history. That's why the speculation happens every year but I maintain what I've always said, I think he's happy at Madrid."





United boss José Mourinho is believed to be a keen admirer of Bale, and has made no secret of his desire to bring the former Spurs star back to the Premier League. While Giggs' comments suggest that a move to Old Trafford is unlikely this summer, the former United fan's favourite does indicate that the club is the most likely destination for player should he return to England.

Despite forever playing in the shadow of Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo, Bale has played consistently well for the La Liga giants since making his dream move to the club in 2013. In his four seasons with the team, Bale has developed into a formidable attacking force, scoring an impressive 67 goals in 150 appearances, and winning three Champions League trophies.