Man Utd's Borthwick-Jackson Reveals That Leeds Had Pursued Him All Summer Following Loan Move

an hour ago

Manchester United youngster Cameron Borthwick-Jackson has revealed that he his happy to have moved to Leeds on loan following their dogged pursuit of him this summer.

As reported by HITC, in an interview with LUTV the player made the revelation whilst discussing the negative reaction of United fans to the loss of someone who was once viewed as a long term first team player.

Paul Gilham/GettyImages

The player said: "It's a massive club I'm delighted to be here."


Questioned about how he learned of Leeds interest, he responded: "From the start of the window really, and through the summer.

"Things picked up the last week or two, as I say I'm delighted to be here. It's a massive club and I'm looking forward to getting playing."

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Borthwick-Jackson, who endured a disappointing spell on loan in the Championship with Wolves, had previously performed solidly at Premier League level for United. 

Indeed, he was impressive in matches against Chelsea and Liverpool under Jose Mourinho's predecessor Louis van Gaal, who also handed Marcus Rashford his debut.

While his preferred role is at left-back, Borthwick Jackson can also play on the right, and could fill in for the Whites immediately with Gaetano Berardi suffering an injury in the first game of the season.

Leeds will feel they have scored something of a coup, having beaten off competition for his signature from continental giants Ajax.

