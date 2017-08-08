Soccer

Manuel Lanzini Set for New Contract as West Ham Look to Keep Liverpool at a Distance

90Min
43 minutes ago

Argentinian midfielder Manuel Lanzini is set to receive an improved contract at West Ham, with the London-based club looking to keep their player out of Liverpool's clutches, per Express.

The 24-year-old proved a revelation last season, shining in the wake of Dimitri Payet's departure, and has also become a target for several Premier League clubs.

Lanzini is now regarded as the face and future of West Ham, and Slaven Bilic is thought to be desperate to keep him around. The attacker joined the club on loan two seasons ago, but they made his deal permanent last season and are hoping that he stays for several more years.

After the blow dealt by Payet, it would be difficult to bounce back from losing Lanzini as well, despite the club bringing in strikers Javier Hernandez and Marko Arnautovic.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

Liverpool, meanwhile, are bracing themselves for the loss of Philippe Coutinho, who could be on the move to Barcelona. The La Liga side recently lost a key attacker in Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain, and are scouring the market for a replacement.

Coutinho is thought to be the top target, but Borussia Dortmund's Ousmane Dembele is also an interesting option.

Given Barca's keenness as it relates to Coutinho has led to the Reds looking into the potential signing of Lanzini.

And as a result, the London side are looking to tie their player down, and could announce a fresh contract as early as this week.  The Argentinian will earn 80k-a-week from the new deal, according to the report.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters