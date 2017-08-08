Marseille Preparing to Pursue Spurs Outcast Vincent Janssen After Abject Debut Season

With Marseille set to miss out on Oliver Giroud, the French club have set their sights on another North London striker in the form of Tottenham Hotspur's Vincent Janssen, who has struggled to adapt to the Premier League.

Having only joined Spurs last summer from AZ Alkmaar for £17m, Janssen may be moved on should the two clubs come to an agreement on a permanent basis. It's understood Tottenham are not keen to loan the player out despite interest from Lazio to seal a loan move for Janssen.

Marseille are keen to bolster their front line, having already acquired Valère Germain this window. Talks with Stevan Jovetic have also stalled, so Marseille are expanding their search as they look for new recruits.

Despite the interest, Janssen is determined to make a name for himself in England, but may be forced to look for pastures new, as according to the Mirror, the 23-year-old is amongst the few players that Spurs are willing to listen to offers for.

The Netherlands international struggled for game time in his debut season in England, stuck behind goal machine Harry Kane in the pecking order. Janssen mostly made short cameo appearances off the bench, but regularly failed to make an impact, scoring just two goals in 829 Premier League minutes.

With Kane set to maintain a firm grasp on a starting place, Janssen will not have access to the game time needed to achieve his potential. With Marseille set to swoop, is it the right time for Janssen to jump ship and make the switch to Ligue 1?