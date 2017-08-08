Soccer

Michy Batshuayi Reveals He Wasn't Laughing at Morata's Penalty Miss as Chelsea Fans Call for Costa

It wasn't the best start to his Chelsea career for £58m striker Alvaro Morata has he missed a crucial penalty at Wembley in the Community Shield against Arsenal on Sunday. 

The Blues were beaten 4-1 as the Gunners lifted the traditional curtain-raiser trophy for a 14th time and for the third time in four seasons. 

Morata didn't start at Wembley, replacing Michy Batshuayi on 74 minutes before fluffing his lines in the shoot out which used the ABBA format. 


Some Chelsea fans tweeted their hope that the Blues decide not to sell Diego Costa this summer. 

A video also emerged on social media following the match that showed Batshuayi laughing with suggestions that he enjoyed Morata's penalty miss. 

However, it seems that this was not the case as Batshuayi had been substituted so would not have been on the pitch during the penalty shoot out. 

Furthermore, in the clip, there are a number of empty seats behind Batshuayi suggesting that the video comes after the conclusion of the shoot-out. The crowd at Wembley on Sunday was 83,325 so there would be have been a big bank of empty seats behind the Chelsea team. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Batshuayi tweeted that he was not laughing at Morata saying: "Wow lol some people really believe I laughed at my teammate and/or us losing?. Sorry to disappoint but I wasn't." 

Chelsea kick off their Premier League season on Saturday at home to Burnley before returning to Wembley to take on Tottenham. 

