New West Ham Signings Pablo Zabaleta & Joe Hart Reveal Excitement at Playing at London Stadium

New West Ham signings Pablo Zabaleta and Joe Hart have revealed their excitement at playing at the club's London Stadium this season.

Zabaleta arrived on a free following the expiration of his Manchester City contract while Hart has signed for the year on loan, with both players expected to play in the Hammers' opener against Manchester United on Sunday.

Alex Pantling/GettyImages

Hart told West Ham's website: “We know how important our home form will be this season if we are to achieve our targets, and we are all massively looking forward to our first Premier League game at London Stadium.





“We start against Huddersfield Town under the floodlights and it’s going to be big game in front of a big TV audience. We all want to kick-off with a win and the support of the fans will give us a big boost on the night.

Zabaleta added: “I visited London Stadium twice last season and I was impressed by the size of the ground and the fantastic noise created by the West Ham fans.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

“We know we need to be united this season and that we need to make London Stadium a real fortress, and the fans can definitely help us do that.

“I am excited and looking forward to playing at London Stadium in our opening game, for sure. Pulling on the shirt and playing in front of nearly 60,000 fans is definitely one of the big reasons I signed for West Ham United.”

Zabaleta made 31 appearances in his final season with City while Hart spent the 2016-17 campaign on loan at Serie A side Torino.