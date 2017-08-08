Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG

Neymar may have to wait even longer to make his first team debut for Paris Saint-Germain as Barcelona reportedly hold off on sending crucial paperwork to his new club.

L'Equipe has claimed that the hold up is down to the Catalan giants' end of the deal, with Barcelona yet to send over the Brazil international's international transfer certificate.

La Blaugrana have apparently informed the Spanish Football Federation to hold off on handing over the required documents for Neymar, with the delayed arrival of the necessary paperwork potentially preventing the 25-year-old from playing against Guingamp on Saturday.

Barcelona are alleged to have just two weeks - 15 days to be exact - to provide PSG with the certificate or they could face being brought up against world football's governing body FIFA for a lack of co-operation over the world-record transfer.

However, PSG may not have to cry foul to FIFA over the glacial nature of Barca's dealing in this saga, as a provisional certificate will be provided to them, according to article 6 of FIFA's rulings on transfers, which would allow Neymar to finally make his senior bow for Le Parisiens against Toulouse on 20th August.

Neymar completed a world-record £200m move to PSG last Thursday after weeks of intense speculation about his Barcelona future.

Despite the switch finally going ahead, however, problems have continued to plague the protracted transfer with PSG, Barcelona and Neymar's representatives all at loggerheads over various parts of the deal.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu criticised Neymar on Monday over the manner of his departure from the Nou Camp, while Neymar's own father, who is also his agent, has drawn scorn for his involvement in convincing his son to make the astronomical move to the Parc de Princes.

Neymar is currently enjoying some downtime on a yacht in Saint-Tropez as PSG try to thrash out a way to get their new superstar on the pitch in time for the clash with Guingamp.