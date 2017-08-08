Soccer

Neymar PSG Debut Delayed as Barcelona Drags Heels Over Crucial Paperwork

2:44 | Soccer
Neymar Has a Few Reasons For His Surprising Move to PSG
90Min
an hour ago

Neymar may have to wait even longer to make his first team debut for Paris Saint-Germain as Barcelona reportedly hold off on sending crucial paperwork to his new club.

L'Equipe has claimed that the hold up is down to the Catalan giants' end of the deal, with Barcelona yet to send over the Brazil international's international transfer certificate.

La Blaugrana have apparently informed the Spanish Football Federation to hold off on handing over the required documents for Neymar, with the delayed arrival of the necessary paperwork potentially preventing the 25-year-old from playing against Guingamp on Saturday.

Barcelona are alleged to have just two weeks - 15 days to be exact - to provide PSG with the certificate or they could face being brought up against world football's governing body FIFA for a lack of co-operation over the world-record transfer.

However, PSG may not have to cry foul to FIFA over the glacial nature of Barca's dealing in this saga, as a provisional certificate will be provided to them, according to article 6 of FIFA's rulings on transfers, which would allow Neymar to finally make his senior bow for Le Parisiens against Toulouse on 20th August.

Soccer
Neymar's Transfer from Barcelona to PSG Defies Belief on All Levels

Neymar completed a world-record £200m move to PSG last Thursday after weeks of intense speculation about his Barcelona future.

Despite the switch finally going ahead, however, problems have continued to plague the protracted transfer with PSG, Barcelona and Neymar's representatives all at loggerheads over various parts of the deal.

Barca president Josep Maria Bartomeu criticised Neymar on Monday over the manner of his departure from the Nou Camp, while Neymar's own father, who is also his agent, has drawn scorn for his involvement in convincing his son to make the astronomical move to the Parc de Princes.

Neymar is currently enjoying some downtime on a yacht in Saint-Tropez as PSG try to thrash out a way to get their new superstar on the pitch in time for the clash with Guingamp.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters