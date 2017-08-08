PSG Duo Reach Out to Arsenal Star and Ask Him to Snub Man City for French Giants

Paris Saint-Germain's newest additions are apparently taking care of recruitment at the club for the remainder of the summer.

According to El Mercurio, Brazilian stars Neymar and Dani Alves have contacted their former Barcelona teammate Alexis Sanchez, asking him to reject a move to Manchester City in favour of PSG.

David Ramos/GettyImages

It is believed that it was Neymar who convinced Alves to sign for the French outfit ahead of Pep Guardiola's side by telling him that he would be joining him there. And if the report is to be believed, the pair are now trying to reel in another former Barca star.

Sanchez's future is still shrouded in uncertainty. And despite Arsene Wenger's insistence on him remaining at Arsenal, many believe that he will leave the Emirates in this window.

The Chilean, who did not feature in Sunday's Community Shield, has just one more year left to run on his contract, which leaves the Londoners in a precarious position. If he does stay and doesn't sign a new deal, they could lose him for nothing next summer.

Alexis Sanchez set to accept Arsenal's hardline stance and stay for another year https://t.co/QJpbLobdvl — John Cross (@johncrossmirror) August 6, 2017

PSG are willing to pay £50m for the player's services, and are also prepared to offer him £236,000-a-week.





City, though, are thought to be ahead in the chase for Sanchez, but could still lose out to the French giants.

Alves was the attacker's closest friend during his time at Barcelona, while he played alongside Neymar for a solitary season before leaving for Arsenal.

As mentioned before, Wenger has stuck to his stance, continuosly claiming that the player is off limits. But with the way things work in today's game, the gaffer's words could hold very little meaning.