Sunderland Look to Offload Lamine Kone as Southampton and West Ham Hover

Sunderland are looking to offload towering defender Lamine Kone, as Premier League sides West Ham and Southampton continue to monitor the situation.

As reported by the Daily Star however, the Black cats will only sell the player if their valuation of him is met.

Mark Runnacles/GettyImages

Kone, who was booed off following a shambolic display in preseason in a 5-0 battering by Scottish Champions Celtic, has nonetheless garnered attention from several top division clubs following a solid season for an utterly miserable Sunderland side last campaign.

The Ivory coast international bounced back with a strong ninety minute performance in his team's Championship opener on Friday, a 1-1 draw with derby County.

And his new manager Simon Grayson was full of praise for a player he views as having a key role in their fight to be promoted back into the top flight.

Said Grayson: “He has shown a good attitude. Lamine has been questioned but he was outstanding the other night.”





''Every player up and down the country has got a value on their head. We have got a value for all our players and if nobody reaches that value, then they will stay with us.''