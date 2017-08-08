Theo Walcott Desperate End Opening Day Blues as Arsenal Prepare to Face Leicester City

Arsenal winger Theo Walcott has made it his aim to curb Arsenal's opening day misfortunes.

The north London side have lost three of their last four opening day ties in the Premier League, and have only won one opening day match in their last eight seasons.

The Gunners face Leicester City on Friday night in the first Premier League game of the season.

Walcott said: "Every season we tend to start the league not so well and I think a night game might be better for us.It’s a bit different, it’s new for us, the fans will be up for it obviously.

"You’ve got to be patient sometimes with this formation we’re playing, you play a different style of football, that’s what we’re learning still and we’re getting better.

"I think we showed it at Wembley, we managed to stop Chelsea playing the football they tend to do when they play it out to the full-backs. We stopped them very well and we’d worked on that.

"It’s exciting and that’s what we want to do, we just want to play football."

The Gunners dispatched Chelsea in the Community Shield on Sunday with help from an equalising goal by new boy Sead Kolasinac.

Walcott continued: "Honestly, he is an absolute animal. He’s incredible. I see him in the gym every day, you can just tell he looks after himself well, he eats the right food and he’s professional.





"You can see the power he’s got when he’s got the ball, his pace and everything. It’s beautiful to watch and he’s a great addition to the squad. He’s not easy to get around, he’s quite wide as well. He fits perfectly for the Premier League, he’s absolutely perfect."

Walcott also praised new marquee signing Alexandre Lacazette, claiming: "Obviously he hit the post there, he showed his quality a few times and not just that, with the way he held the ball up.

"he’s a goalscorer and he’s going to score for this club."