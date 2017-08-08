Soccer

Tottenham Have 'First Option' on Former Winger and Real Madrid Star Gareth Bale

90Min
an hour ago

Tottenham have the 'first option' on Real Madrid winger and Manchester United target Gareth Bale.

The Wales international has been consistently linked with a move to United ever since joining Los Blancos back in 2013, but Spurs could play a major role in the future of their former winger.

The Mirror believe Tottenham could match the bid of any other Premier League rival and have it accepted by Real Madrid, although the clause is not exactly a buy-back option.

The option means Mauricio Pochettino's side could match a bid made by United if Madrid accept the Red Devils' offer, with the stipulation believed to to expire in June 2019.

Despite a lack of signings so far this summer, Tottenham fans would undoubtedly jump at the chance to see the 28-year-old play for the club again after a string of successes for the forward in Spain.

Bale has taken a backseat to Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo during his time at the Bernabeu, but still played his part in three Champions League triumphs, a La Liga title win and a Copa del Rey victory.

United manager Jose Mourinho has recently confirmed his interest in Bale, claiming his side will be one of the first looking to sign him should Madrid decide to discard the former Southampton youth product.

Ahead of UEFA Super Cup on Tuesday, he said, as quoted by BBC Sport: "If he plays, it is the clearest signal that he is staying there.

"Then I won't even think about it. If he is not in the club's plans and it is true that a player like Bale is at the departure gate, I will try to be there waiting for him at the other side."

