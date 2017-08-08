Soccer

Turkish Side Remain Interested in Offering Temporary Escape Route for Moussa Sissoko

90Min
23 minutes ago

Turkish outfit Trabzonspor have  reasserted their interest in Tottenham flop Moussa Sissoko.

Sissoko cost Spurs a club record £30m after joining from Newcastle United a year ago following a great showing at Euro 2016 with France, but was arguably one of the worst signings made by a top flight club.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

The 27-year-old was much maligned by his own fans for his contributions last term which were largely from the bench - he made just eight starts in the Premier League.

Sissoko signed for the Lilywhites on a five year-deal, and the club are paying Newcastle at a rate of £6m-a-season, which will need paying even if the midfielder doesn't see out his whole contract which at this stage, looks likely.

As reported by Turkish-Futbol, Trabzonspor have made a loan offer for the player and vice-chairman Gencaga Meric said: "Sissoko is keen on joining, we have spoken with him and talks went well.

"We have yet to convince Tottenham or their manager. Tottenham want to recoup most of what they invested in Sissoko but we want him on loan. We have made our offer and are waiting for a decision."

It is not yet clear what course of action Tottenham will take regarding the offer - Sissoko played well against Juventus in the sides' recent friendly, and Heung-min Son and Erik Lamela are both sidelined, as is Georges-Kevin N'Koudou who could yet be sold after not making a substantial impact in his first season.

