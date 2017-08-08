Soccer

VIDEO: Man Utd Target Storms Out of Monaco Training Amid Claims He's Unhappy at the Club

90Min
an hour ago

Fabinho didn't seem to be too happy whilst training for Monaco on Monday evening.

The Brazil international, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the summer, got into a heated argument with another member of the squad and was seen storming off the training pitch, booting a ball away in the process.

While you cannot see what caused the issue, strong words can be heard and Fabinho's frustration is evident as the 23-year-old leaves the ground after failing to secure a move away from the Ligue 1 champions.

Monaco face a struggle to retain the league title after first-team stars Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko were sold to Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea earlier in the summer.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

Leonardo Jardim's side have signed midfielder Youri Tielemans, defender Jordy Gaspar and goalkeeper Diego Benaglio among others so far this summer, but Fabinho's frustration could potentially be about the club selling off some of their best assets.

The futures of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar are still somewhat cloudy, with Real Madrid said to be monitoring teenager Mbappe while Arsenal are reportedly interested in his France teammate Lemar.

United recently signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, ending their search for a central midfielder after Fabinho was linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Tottenham's Eric Dier also a rumoured target for Jose Mourinho's side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters