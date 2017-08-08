VIDEO: Man Utd Target Storms Out of Monaco Training Amid Claims He's Unhappy at the Club

Fabinho didn't seem to be too happy whilst training for Monaco on Monday evening.

The Brazil international, who was heavily linked with a move to Manchester United earlier in the summer, got into a heated argument with another member of the squad and was seen storming off the training pitch, booting a ball away in the process.

Sans doute passé inaperçu, car on a tous Rashquit, mais petit incident à l'entrainement concernant Fabinho hier soir. pic.twitter.com/Eu06p3VZq0 — Lolo 🇮🇩🏆 (@lolo_drd) August 8, 2017

While you cannot see what caused the issue, strong words can be heard and Fabinho's frustration is evident as the 23-year-old leaves the ground after failing to secure a move away from the Ligue 1 champions.

Monaco face a struggle to retain the league title after first-team stars Bernardo Silva, Benjamin Mendy and Tiemoue Bakayoko were sold to Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea earlier in the summer.

YANN COATSALIOU/GettyImages

Leonardo Jardim's side have signed midfielder Youri Tielemans, defender Jordy Gaspar and goalkeeper Diego Benaglio among others so far this summer, but Fabinho's frustration could potentially be about the club selling off some of their best assets.

The futures of Kylian Mbappe and Thomas Lemar are still somewhat cloudy, with Real Madrid said to be monitoring teenager Mbappe while Arsenal are reportedly interested in his France teammate Lemar.

United recently signed Nemanja Matic from Chelsea, ending their search for a central midfielder after Fabinho was linked with a move to Old Trafford, with Tottenham's Eric Dier also a rumoured target for Jose Mourinho's side.