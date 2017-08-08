Soccer

VIDEO: Zlatan Ibrahimovic Features in Out of This World Trailer for His New 'Zlatan Legends' Game

90Min
an hour ago

He might be on the comeback trail from injury in that pesky 'real life' thing, but in the land of video games: Zlatan Ibrahimovic is out of this world. 

The ex-Sweden and Manchester United star looks like he's been spending his recovery time keeping busy, with Ibrahimović and ISBIT GAMES releasing the official trailer for 'Zlatan Legends’ on Tuesday - a fast paced, action packed mobile game set in space.


See? Space? Out of this world? BAM! 

After almost two years of development, ‘Zlatan Legends’ is the first game to be released by ISBIT GAMES since Ibrahimović became a co-owner of the Swedish gaming studio - and it look an absolute blast, the visually stunning minute-long trailer featuring the mercurial forward in what appears to be a suit of power armour. To what end? We'll find out next week. 

ISBIT GAMES claim that they aim to challenge gamers’ expectations and create innovative gameplay experiences - and 'Zlatan Legends' promises to do just that.

‘Zlatan Legends’ will be available to download on Thursday 17th August 2017 on the Apple App store and released later on Google Play.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters