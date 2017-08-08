Watford Complete 6th Summer Signing as Brazil U20 Winger Richarlison Jets in on 5-Year Deal

Watford have seen off strong competition from numerous clubs to land talented winger Richarlison from Fluminense.

The Brazilian forward joins the Hornets on a five-year deal, according to the club's official site, after he was granted a work permit to leave his homeland and head for the Premier League.

No official fee has been disclosed by Watford, but various reports have suggested that Marco Silva's side have forked over £11m for the 20-year-old's signature.

🖊 | Delighted to confirm that Richarlison has signed for #watfordfc on a five-year deal.



Info ➡ https://t.co/eblEyP5How pic.twitter.com/sUnAr8ovxf — Watford FC (@WatfordFC) August 8, 2017

Richarlison had already begun training with the senior squad in Hertfordshire a week ago, but his transfer from Fluminense had been held up over concerns that he would not be eligible for a work permit.

Silva had stated that the possibility of Richarlison being granted one was up for debate, while Tim Vickery - the South American football expert - had suggested there would be "no grounds" for the winger to gain one due to his lack of senior appearances for Brazil.

Those claims have now been squashed as Watford announced his capture, and Richarlison will now begin to acclimatise himself to his new surroundings and be brought into the reckoning slowly.

The ex-Athletic Mineiro youth academy graduate turned out 40 times for Fluminense following a £2m switch from his parent club in January 2016.

Richarlison managed to register 10 goals and five assists with the Estadio do Maracana-based side before crossing the Atlantic Ocean to join up with Silva's squad.

A left winger who can also operate on the right, Richarlison has racked up 10 appearances and three goals for the Brazilian Under-20 team, but will likely be given plenty of time to adapt to the fast-paced nature of English top flight football rather than being thrown in at the deep end.

Richarlison joins Tom Cleverley, Will Hughes, Nathaniel Chalobah, David Bachmann and Kiko Femenia in joining Watford this summer.

