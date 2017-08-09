Agent Confirms Monaco Contact Despite Likely Sevilla Return for Carlos Bacca

The future of Colombian striker Carlos Bacca is still up for discussion this summer, despite many expecting the AC Milan forward to leave the San Siro ahead of the new season.

Having signed £32m striker André Silva from FC Porto, Bacca is deemed surplus to requirements at the San Siro and he has been linked with a number of top European sides, as well as a possible move to the Chinese Super League.





The striker's agent has, however, confirmed that AS Monaco are interested in signing Bacca, according to Calcio Mercato (via Gianluca Di Marzio)

De tu mano Dios vamos q vamos 🙏🙏🙏 filipenses 4.13 ⚽️⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/kJrWuzXqT9 — carlos bacca (@carlos7bacca) April 26, 2017

After leaving Sevilla in 2015 to join the Rossoneri for £27m, Bacca could be set for a return to the Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán Stadium. Having already completed the club record signing of Luis Muriel from Sampdoria this summer, new manager Eduardo Berizzo could be tempted to sign Bacca after the striker scored an impressive 49 goals during his two-year spell in La Liga.

"We will try to find the best possible solution for the player and the club, that's the most important thing. He still has three years of contract with Milan, there is a chance for the player to continue playing for Milan," Bacca's agent Sergio Barila confirmed.





"Monaco called me to ask how the player's situation was, his predisposition and that of Milan for Carlos."

During Bacca's two years with Sevilla, he scored 13 Europa League goals that helped guide Los Nervionenses to two consecutive European titles.

A fully fledged Colombian international, Bacca would have the opportunity to partner a fellow countryman at either Sevilla or Monaco, with Muriel a new addition to La Liga, while 31-year-old Radamel Falcao could partner Bacca at the Stade Louis II next season.