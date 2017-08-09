Barcelona Forward Munir Reaches Agreement to Join Roma But Blaugrana Yet to Accept Offer

Barcelona forward Munir has reached an agreement with Roma, but the Catalan club are not happy with the offer they have received, according to Sport.

The asking price for the youngster is believed to be €15m, a fee Russian side Zenit were reportedly willing to pay.

Munir, though, is reportedly not willing to move to Russia, and has set his sights on a move to Serie A with Roma.

Manuel Queimadelos Alonso/GettyImages

After a loan spell at Valencia last season, the 21-year-old has been informed that he is not part of Barcelona's plans for the upcoming campaign.

There has been interest from a number of Spanish clubs, as well as Ajax, but none have been able to meet the asking price. Roma have reportedly made an offer for Munir, but have not yet met Barcelona's price demands.

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

The Spain international is not expected to stay with the Blaugrana beyond the end of the transfer window, although a deal with Roma is likely to still be doubtful.

His agent, Francesc Valdivieso, has confirmed that Roma are interested and that Munir would happily join the Italian club.

"Roma would be a welcome destination, they're a top club, but I can't say any more because the deal is being discussed between the two clubs," he told Romanews Web Radio - via Goal.

Munir, who joined Barcelona at the age of 16, made 33 La Liga appearances for Valencia last season and scored six goals.