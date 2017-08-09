Soccer

Barcelona Full-Back Semedo Spills the Beans on Training Bust-Up With Neymar

90Min
33 minutes ago

Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo has revealed what was behind his training ground bust-up with then teammate Neymar.

The Brazilian forward was at the centre of a transfer saga linking him with a move to Paris Saint-Germain, and has since joined the Ligue 1 club for a world record €222m.

Semedo and Neymar were seen scrapping during a training session in the USA, but the former has insisted that it was nothing serious.

"We made peace," Semedo told Marca"It was nothing. It was a normal play in training. We train very intensely and it was a play that can happen. Now it's over, it was fine and I wish the best for him. We made peace, yes."


Semedo joined Barcelona from Benfica earlier this summer after excelling with the Portuguese club.


And the 23-year-old, on his arrival, insisted that he is ready for the challenge of acting as Dani Alves' long-term replacement.

"In the last four years I have developed a lot, created a new style of play thanks to the managers and the teams I've been with," he told the club's official website

"They helped a lot. If it wasn't for them, perhaps I wouldn’t be here today. So, I can only thank them. And I repeat, I'm ready for the challenge and you can trust me to deliver.

"Everybody wants to play at Barça, I'm no exception. I was very excited by the news, but I also understand the responsibility, and I am very happy and looking forward to starting with the team."

