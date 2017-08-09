Barcelona Supporters Reveal the Football Star They Want to Replace Neymar at the Nou Camp

They couldn’t even wait around until we had had the first ever £100m player.

Paris Saint-Germain’s shock swoop for Neymar for a world-record £200m stunned the world of football last Thursday and proved that even the biggest clubs were powerless to stop their best stars from leaving.

With all that cash burning a hole in their pockets, Barcelona have a whole smorgasbord of footballers to snap up from any number of rival sides. Blaugrana fans voted in their thousands to name the player they want the club to bring in for the near impossible task of replacing Neymar.

In the least surprising news since the Pope was outed as a catholic, Liverpool’s Philippe Coutinho is the man Barca supporters want their side to sign above all others.

The Brazil international has already seen his name consistently linked with the La Liga heavyweights since his compatriot’s departure, and rumours already abound that he has asked the Reds to allow him to go.



Coutinho won’t come cheap for Barcelona, given Liverpool’s “not for sale” stance, but they would easily be able to fork out whatever asking price has been slapped on the 25-year-old’s head.

Carragher: "If Liverpool lose Philippe Coutinho this summer, there will be riots. The fans will turn on the owners." — Anfield HQ (@AnfieldHQ) August 7, 2017

Claims that an offer between £100m and £120m is in the offing will alarm Liverpool fans, and some are already resigned to seeing their talismanic midfielder leave Anfield.



Another Premier League star follows Coutinho in the pecking order, with Chelsea’s Eden Hazard coming in at a close second.

The Blues forward is currently sidelined with a broken ankle – a small blessing for Chelsea fans if Barca come calling – but has been touted as being receptive to a possible bid from the Catalan heavyweights.

Watch as Antonio Conte laughs off a question suggesting Barcelona would like to sign Eden Hazard now that Neymar has gone. #CFC pic.twitter.com/aTRiEEV4Ie — Chelsea GIFs (@ChelseaGIFs) August 4, 2017

Long-term suitors Real Madrid would be handed a huge blow if Ernesto Valverde’s side landed Hazard’s signature, but the chances of the Belgian flyer leaving Stamford Bridge this term are unlikely with or without his current injury.

Juventus supporters should also be casting their gaze over their shoulders for fear of losing star striker Paulo Dybala to Barcelona.

The Argentina international is believed to be one of Lionel Messi’s favoured choices to bring to the Nou Camp and, with the legendary forward said to hold considerable weight in the corridors of power, the 23-year-old could be an ideal signing.



Lionel Messi 'wants Dybala' to replace Neymar at Barcelona https://t.co/fZfh0bNjPC #Barca #FCBarca — Barca FC Live News (@BarcaFCLive) August 5, 2017

I Bianconeri would be loathe to lose someone of Dybala’s quality but, with the ex-River Plate player having won all there is to win in Italy, he may see moving to Spain as a challenge he cannot afford to turn down.

If those top three options aren’t to Barcelona’s liking, how about French wonderkid Ousmane Dembele?

The 20-year-old winger has been seriously linked with heading to Spain’s top flight this summer, and that gossip has only been heightened with Neymar moving to Paris.

Borussia Dortmund have told Barcelona they'd want €150m (£135m) for Ousmane Dembélé. They signed him for €15m last summer — Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) August 9, 2017

Dortmund boss Peter Bosz has had to allay fears of the ex-Rennes starlet leaving the Westfalenstadion but, with Dembele’s end product last season making him a transfer target for many, Barcelona could yet swoop for him.

Two players whose futures at their respective clubs have been debated about all summer long bring up the rear in our poll.

Arsenal – and ex-Barcelona - star Alexis Sanchez and Monaco wonderkid Kylian Mbappe may be rank outsiders for Barcelona to pursue, but there’s no indication that La Blaugrana would consider them.

Moving for Mbappe would infuriate interested party Real Madrid, but it’s highly unlikely that Barca will attempt to sign him.

With the Catalan club also selling Sanchez to the Gunners four years ago too, it would be a huge surprise to see them try and bring him back to his former stomping ground.