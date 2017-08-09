Soccer

Belfast Cafe Offer Man City's Patrick Roberts 'Milkshakes for Life' if He Signs for Celtic

90Min
43 minutes ago

A cafe in Belfast have offered Manchester City winger Patrick Roberts and full-back Kieran Tierney free milkshakes for life, if the former signs permanently for Celtic.

The 20-year-old appeared to strike up a close friendship with Tierney while on an 18-month loan spell with the SPL champions.

Roberts has now returned to parent club City, but has been linked with a move back to Glasgow this summer.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

Having impressed for the Bhoys, scoring 17 goals in 60 appearances, fans are clearly keen to see him back in a green and white shirt.

None more so than the staff at Applejacks Cafe, it appears, who took to Twitter in an attempt to persuade Roberts.

"Hey @patrick7roberts sign for @celticfc and you'll get free romantic Applejacks milkshakes for life for you and @kierantierney1 is that ok?" they wrote.

Neither of the players have replied to the message as yet, although they are almost certainly deep in consideration.

Ligue 1 club Nice have also been linked with a move for Roberts, but Celtic boss Brendan Rodgers has admitted that he would be 'hugely interested' in re-signing the youngster.

“As we sit here now, there is nothing to add to what has been said over the last couple of days,” Rodgers said, quoted by the Scotsman.

“Pat is a Manchester City player, he spent his pre-season there and if there are any developments to come out of City then we would be hugely interested in him. 

“I have heard all the rumours, gossip and speculation about him but right now he is a Manchester City player and a fantastic player.”

