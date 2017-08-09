Soccer

Borussia Dortmund's €150m Asking Price for Ousmane Dembele Due to Stade Rennais Getting 25% of Fee

Ousmane Dembele's former club Stade Rennais will earn 25% of any fee received for the Borussia Dortmund winger, explaining the seemingly extortionate €150m demands given to Barcelona.

Mundo Deportivo have reported that the Bundesliga club must receive a fee of €130m if they want to earn €100m from the transfer.

The clause in Dembele's contract has significantly increased Dortmund's demands, and hindered Barcelona's attempts to sign him.

Barcelona reportedly expect the French winger to work on reducing Dortmund's valuation so a deal can be agreed.

The German side, however, remain adamant that Dembele, who scored six goals in his first Bundesliga season, will not be sold this summer.

Dortmund are also believed to be concerned that they will not be able to find a replacement for the 20-year-old of similar quality before the end of the transfer window.

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Dembele has four years remaining on his contract with BVB, but is reportedly keen on moving to La Liga. But he is also aware that he may have to remain with Dortmund for another season.

Dortmund’s chief executive, Hans-Joachim Watzke, claimed last weekend that Dortmund would reject a touted bid of €100m from Barcelona.

"In every case, [the transfer fee is] not enough," he told Eurosport. "I remember Kevin de Bruyne, he was the Bundesliga's record transfer.

"When you see the years after, it was not the best transfer though as the team lost lots of quality."

