Soccer

Craig Shakespeare Warns Chelsea Off Foxes Star & States 'We Don't Want to Sell Our Best Players'

90Min
an hour ago

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare appears to have dismissed the possibility that Danny Drinkwater could leave the club this summer after rumoured interest from Chelsea.

Drinkwater has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the reigning champions look to strengthen late in the window after a slow summer, but Shakespeare is adamant that he wants the Foxes to keep hold of their most important players.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"We don't want to be a selling club, we want to add to it. We don't want to sell our best players. The speculation is always going to be out there at this time of year," the boss is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail as start of the new Premier League campaigns looms.

"You know when you have good players there might be an interest in them. You have to deal with reality but also keep a calmness about you as well."

Leicester will be involved in the very first game of the season when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night. No star names have left the King Power Stadium this summer, with Riyad Mahrez in contention to play after flirting with a move to Roma.

Kelechi Iheanacho is a new face who may also be involved despite suffering a minor foot problem in the club's most recent pre-season game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Unfortunately for Shakespeare, Vicente Iborra won't be available due to a groin issue. But with Robert Huth only just back to training, there is likely to be an official Leicester debut for £17m centre-back Harry Maguire.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters