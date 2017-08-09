Craig Shakespeare Warns Chelsea Off Foxes Star & States 'We Don't Want to Sell Our Best Players'

Leicester City manager Craig Shakespeare appears to have dismissed the possibility that Danny Drinkwater could leave the club this summer after rumoured interest from Chelsea.

Drinkwater has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge as the reigning champions look to strengthen late in the window after a slow summer, but Shakespeare is adamant that he wants the Foxes to keep hold of their most important players.

David Ramos/GettyImages

"We don't want to be a selling club, we want to add to it. We don't want to sell our best players. The speculation is always going to be out there at this time of year," the boss is quoted as saying by the Daily Mail as start of the new Premier League campaigns looms.

"You know when you have good players there might be an interest in them. You have to deal with reality but also keep a calmness about you as well."

Leicester will be involved in the very first game of the season when they face Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Friday night. No star names have left the King Power Stadium this summer, with Riyad Mahrez in contention to play after flirting with a move to Roma.

Kelechi Iheanacho is a new face who may also be involved despite suffering a minor foot problem in the club's most recent pre-season game against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Unfortunately for Shakespeare, Vicente Iborra won't be available due to a groin issue. But with Robert Huth only just back to training, there is likely to be an official Leicester debut for £17m centre-back Harry Maguire.