Everton Striker Sandro Ramirez Reveals Biggest Differences Between Football in Spain & England

an hour ago

Everton striker Sandro Ramirez has revealed what he thinks are the biggest differences between football in Spain and England.

The 22-year-old joined the Toffees from La Liga side Malaga earlier this summer and has so far impressed in pre-season.

Sandro has admitted that there are significant challenges to overcome with the change of playing in the Premier League, but the powerful forward has backed himself to "adjust perfectly".

JORGE GUERRERO/GettyImages

“I think I will adjust quickly," he told Everton's official website. "It is a different game here – in Spain teams have the ball a bit more, at a lower tempo, and it is a bit more tactical.

“Here it is more physical, there is more intensity. But I think my characteristics will adjust perfectly for the Premier League and, as I say, with help from the technical staff and my team-mates, the league is perfect for me.”

He added: “I have come with high expectations but also willing to work very, very hard and, so far, it has been good.

“I have had a lot of support from team-mates, from Ronald Koeman and the technical staff but I know, coming from a different league, it is hard to adapt. But I came with a very, very open mind and willing to work very, very hard."


Sandro, who gave his side a first minute lead against Sevilla last weekend, also expressed his hope of getting off the mark in the Premier League as quickly as possible.

“Every game is different but as a striker you live for goals, so to score your first is the most important thing and I hope that this is the first of many,” he said. “I have very, very high expectations of myself but I do not want to put a number on my targets, because if I do not make it then it would be a failure.

“But I am very young and willing to work very, very hard, and my main goal is to help the team and then score as many goals as possible.”

