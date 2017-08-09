Former Barcelona Star Ronaldinho Had Perfect Answer When Asked About Retirement

Brazilian legend Ronaldinho has provided one huge condition to the question of whether he would ever come out of retirement.

The former Barcelona star has been retired since he reached an agreement to terminate his contract with Brazilian side Fluminense back in 2015. During his short time at the club, Ronaldinho made only nine appearances and failed to score a single goal.

Ronaldinho, when asked if he is retired - "if there's a team that would want me without the training, it's still possible to play." — Ed Malyon (@eaamalyon) August 8, 2017

According to Ed Malyon, Sports Editor for the Independent, Ronaldinho said he will only come out of retirement if a potential suitor accepts his bizarre condition of not taking part in any training.

The attacker would also cost an arm and leg in wages, but he proved at Fluminense that he still has a magical first touch and unmatched passing ability.

The 37-year-old, who scored 33 goals in 97 appearances for the Brazil national team, has attracted criticism since leaving Barca in 2008, with fans disappointed by his receding quality, lack of effort and sub-par work rate.

During his career, however, Ronaldinho helped Barca to two La Liga titles and one Champions League conquest, while also receiving a range of individual honours. The attacker also helped the Brazil national team win the World Cup in 2002.

Since leaving the Nou Camp Ronaldinho played for a host of different clubs including: AC Milan, Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro, Querétaro, and Fluminense, but the former star never truly found the form that forged his career early on.

The likeliness is Ronaldinho will not come out of retirement, especially with the intention of not maintaining match fitness. However with fellow countryman Neymar moving to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona for a reported £198m, it is now certain that stranger things have happened.