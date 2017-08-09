Israel Interested in Appointing Republic of Ireland Assistant Roy Keane as Manager

Israel are considering an approach for Republic of Ireland assistant Roy Keane to take over as manager of the national team.

Israeli news outlet ONE - via the Independent - have reported that Ofer Eini, chairman of the Israel Football Association, has targeted Keane.

The former Manchester United midfielder has been assistant manager to Martin O'Neill since 2013, helping his nation qualify for Euro 2016.

Ian Walton/GettyImages

Ireland are still in contention to qualify for the World Cup next summer in Russia, level on 12 points with Serbia at the top of Group D.

Keane, whose current contract expires at the end of the 2018 World Cup, has previously expressed his desire to return to management in the future.

Israel are currently struggling in their World Cup Qualifying group, seven points off leaders Spain after six games of the campaign.

Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/GettyImages

The disappointing performance has left manager Elisha Levy under pressure, and Eini is believed to be looking to make changes.





Keane has not been in charge of a club since he was dismissed by Championship side Ipswich six years ago, but came close to joining Celtic as manager when they approached him during the Euro 2016 campaign.

The former Sunderland boss spent a short time as assistant manager to Paul Lambert at Aston Villa in 2014.

Whether the Israel job will interest Keane remains to be seen, although O'Neill is likely to address the speculation when he names his squad for the upcoming World Cup double header against Georgia and Serbia.