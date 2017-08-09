Soccer

Kyle Bartley to End Talk of Move to Burnley or Leeds By Signing New 4-Year Contract at Swansea

90Min
an hour ago

Former Arsenal defender Kyle Bartley will sign a new four-year contract at the Liberty Stadium despite interest from Burnley and Leeds. 

The centre-back's contract was set to expire next summer, however, impressive performances on loan in the Championship last season will see Paul Clement reward him with a new deal, according to the Sun.

The 26-year-old made an impressive 50 appearances for Leeds United last season, often captaining the side during their league campaign. Missing just three games across all competitions, Bartley's six goals and two assists pushed Leeds to an impressive seventh place finish in the Championship.

Sean Dyche was interested in bringing Bartley to Turf Moor to replace Michael Keane in the Burnley back line. Keane, who was impressive during Burnley's Premier League campaign last season, completed a £30m transfer to Everton earlier this summer.

Swansea will be desperate to hold onto as many of their players as they can moving forward. The prospect of losing Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton this summer is still a very real possibility and with Roque Mesa the only outfield player signed by Swansea on a permanent basis this summer, Clement can't afford to let any more players leave the club.

28-year-old goalkeeper Erwin Mulder has also joined Swansea this summer, leaving Eredivisie side SC Heerenveen on a free transfer.

Hopes are high for Tammy Abraham, a Chelsea loanee in South Wales, this season after impressing with 26 goals during his spell with Bristol City last year.

