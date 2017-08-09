Leicester City Beat Manchester United to Signing of Promising England Youth International

Leicester City have beaten Manchester United to the highly-coveted signature of promising England youth international defender Edward Elewa-Ikpakwu.

Elewa-Ikpakwu was part of the highly recognised Manchester City's Under 16 and 18 squads last term, but rumours persisted that he was set to leave the City Academy of football after he featured for United Under 17's against Everton last December on a two-week trial.

#LCFC beat #MUFC to the signing of England U16 CB Edward Elewa-Ikpakwu on a 2yr scholarship https://t.co/1kRKNkssGQ#lcfc — Wearthefoxhat (@stevemattock21) August 9, 2017

However, All Nigeria Soccer have reported that the 16-year-old has completed his move to the King Power Stadium, signing a two-year scholarship deal that will run until the end of the 2019 season when he will be 18, and eligible for professional terms.

He impressed on Saturday afternoon when he featured for the Foxes Under 18 side as they beat Liverpool 4-2 in their final pre-season game before the start of their league campaign.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

The youngster who plays mainly as a centre-back has joined Leicester from fellow midlands club Stoke City after joining them in December following his trial at the Red Devils.

The English born defender was first called into the England Under 16 squad last August for two friendlies against Romania, and has since featured twice for the Young Lions.

Although Elewa-Ikpakwu has featured for England at youth level he is also eligible to play for Nigeria through his parents, and is a highly-rated prospect back in Africa and could potentially be swayed like Alex Iwobi should he live up to his potential.