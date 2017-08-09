Liverpool Starlet Back in a 'Few Weeks' After Injury Costs Him Pre-Season Opportunity to Impress

Liverpool U23 captain Harry Wilson is making steady progress in his ongoing recovery from the injury that cruelly ruled him out of a chance to impress with the first-team during pre-season.





20-year-old Wilson, who made a sensational senior international debut for Wales as far back as 2013, made his Liverpool bow in the FA Cup against Plymouth last season and travelled with Jurgen Klopp's squad to Australia in late May, only for injury to hinder the rest of his summer.

Ryan Pierse/GettyImages

But speaking to Liverpoolfc.com, U23 manager Neil Critchley appears generally positive in his verdict on Wilson, even if he might not be back training for a little while longer.

"Harry has had a bit of a disruptive pre-season unfortunately as he has got a bit of an issue with his Achilles which has ruled him out for a few weeks," the reserve boss explained.

"Hopefully there is a bit of light at the end of the tunnel for him and he will be back in the next couple of weeks.

SAEED KHAN/GettyImages

"I thought he was tremendous last season and made big strides in the U23s. He then progressed to Melwood and made a good impression, but injuries are part and parcel of football.

"He is a strong character and I'm sure when he comes back he will go on to have a really good season."