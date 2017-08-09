Luka Modric to Miss Out First Leg of Spanish Super Cup Due to Something That Occurred 3 Years Ago

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will play no part in his side's Super Cup meet with rivals Barcelona when the teams go head to head this weekend, per Marca.

The La Liga giants will play out the first leg of the tie on Sunday, with the second leg set to take place on Wednesday.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Modric will be eligible to partake in the midweek fixture, but he won't be able to suit up on Sunday, and he may not even remember the reason - as it's from three years ago.

The Croatian was sent off for two bookable offences in a Super Cup match against Atletico Madrid in August of 2014, hence receiving a ban. He is now set to serve that ban three years later.

The rules state that a suspended player will only serve out a ban in the very competition he was penalised in if it's based off two yellows. A straight red would have seen him sit out the following La Liga match, but as that wasn't the case, it's only right that he gets to sit out the first leg of the next Super Cup.

Modric showed great form in pre-season, also performing spectacularly against Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup this week. Zinedine Zidane will now have to look at alternatives, and it is believed that Mateo Kovacic will be the one who gets the nod.