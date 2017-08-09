Soccer

Luka Modric to Miss Out First Leg of Spanish Super Cup Due to Something That Occurred 3 Years Ago

90Min
33 minutes ago

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric will play no part in his side's Super Cup meet with rivals Barcelona when the teams go head to head this weekend, per Marca.

The La Liga giants will play out the first leg of the tie on Sunday, with the second leg set to take place on Wednesday.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Modric will be eligible to partake in the midweek fixture, but he won't be able to suit up on Sunday, and he may not even remember the reason - as it's from three years ago.

The Croatian was sent off for two bookable offences in a Super Cup match against Atletico Madrid in August of 2014, hence receiving a ban. He is now set to serve that ban three years later.

The rules state that a suspended player will only serve out a ban in the very competition he was penalised in if it's based off two yellows. A straight red would have seen him sit out the following La Liga match, but as that wasn't the case, it's only right that he gets to sit out the first leg of the next Super Cup.

Modric showed great form in pre-season, also performing spectacularly against Manchester United in the UEFA Super Cup this week.  Zinedine Zidane will now have to look at alternatives, and it is believed that Mateo Kovacic will be the one who gets the nod.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters