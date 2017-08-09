Madrid's Interest in Dembele Is Strengthening Dortmund's Position in Their Negotiations With Barca

Borussia Dortmund attacker Ousmane Dembele has captured the interest of Spanish rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona this summer.

The young Frenchman's stellar performances last season has made him one of the top prospects in Europe, and at just 20-years-old, he's bound to get even better.

Alex Grimm/GettyImages

Madrid are in the market for a new attacker these days, having sold prolific super-sub Alvaro Morata to Chelsea a few weeks ago. Barcelona, meanwhile, are still reeling from the loss of Neymar to Paris Saint-Germain.

The Catalan side are thought to have set their sights on Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho, as well as Dembele. But the French star seems like he's being rated a bit higher.

Dortmund have no intention to sell their player, with CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke claiming that it would take an offer way in excess of €100m to get the German side to consider selling.

‼️MERCATO

L'aparició del Madrid enforteix la posició del Borussia Dortmund a l'hora de negociar amb el Barça per Dembélé #frac1 — EsportsRAC1 (@EsportsRAC1) August 8, 2017

Translation: "The appearance of Madrid strengthens the position of Borussia Dortmund when negotiating with Barça by Dembélé."





Certain sources are suggesting that Barca are willing to shell out €110m, a sum they believe is capable of changing Dortmund's stance, but with Madrid now in the picture, BVB now have a stronger position and could demand even more.

The player has set tongues wagging with the recent removal of links to the Bundesliga side from his social media bios. And it's certainly looking like he has no qualms over leaving this summer.

The La Liga giants now look set for a transfer battle, something which can only work out well for Dortmund from a financial standpoint, as they're guaranteed a huge fee for their player based on current circumstances.