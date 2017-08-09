Man Utd Legend Jokes at Liverpool's Expense Over Future of Philippe Coutinho

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has cheekily expressed his hope that Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho won't be with the club much longer as Barcelona try to snag the Brazilian.





Coutinho has come to be the Reds' star man in recent seasons and so Scholes would be more than happy if he moves on and his departure severely weakens Liverpool.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

His comment came as ex-Anfield skipper Steven Gerrard was discussing the possible transfer on BT Sport on Wednesday night.

When Scholes was asked where he would like to see Coutinho playing come September, he replied with a smile, "Hopefully, Barça".

Gerrard accepted that moving to Barcelona is often a 'dream' for players hailing from South America, citing his own experience of losing Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez as team-mates.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"The good thing from Liverpool's point of view is that the manager is desperate to keep hold of him and the owners want him to stay. This is not a situation where Liverpool need money or need to cash in," Gerrard explained.

He also suggested that whether Coutinho leaves or not will come down to how much the players wants to go and if he applies pressure from the inside to get out.

Unsurprisingly, Gerrard believes Liverpool will keep hold of the player, although he could see the funny side to Scholes' remark, while fellow ex-Liverpool player Steve McManaman also backed the Reds to successfully deny Barcelona their primary target.