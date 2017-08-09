Soccer

Man Utd Legend Jokes at Liverpool's Expense Over Future of Philippe Coutinho

90Min
an hour ago

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has cheekily expressed his hope that Liverpool star Philippe Coutinho won't be with the club much longer as Barcelona try to snag the Brazilian.


Coutinho has come to be the Reds' star man in recent seasons and so Scholes would be more than happy if he moves on and his departure severely weakens Liverpool.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

His comment came as ex-Anfield skipper Steven Gerrard was discussing the possible transfer on BT Sport on Wednesday night.

When Scholes was asked where he would like to see Coutinho playing come September, he replied with a smile, "Hopefully, Barça".

Gerrard accepted that moving to Barcelona is often a 'dream' for players hailing from South America, citing his own experience of losing Javier Mascherano and Luis Suarez as team-mates.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

"The good thing from Liverpool's point of view is that the manager is desperate to keep hold of him and the owners want him to stay. This is not a situation where Liverpool need money or need to cash in," Gerrard explained.

He also suggested that whether Coutinho leaves or not will come down to how much the players wants to go and if he applies pressure from the inside to get out.

Unsurprisingly, Gerrard believes Liverpool will keep hold of the player, although he could see the funny side to Scholes' remark, while fellow ex-Liverpool player Steve McManaman also backed the Reds to successfully deny Barcelona their primary target.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters