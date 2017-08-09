Manchester United midfielder Marouane Fellaini has reacted on Twitter to the hilarious picture taken of him during Tuesday night's UEFA Super Cup tie against La Liga giants Real Madrid.

The Manchester side lost 2-1 to Los Blancos after goals from Casemiro and Isco. Romelu Lukaku managed to get one back for United, but the Red Devils couldn't find a late equalising goal.

Scoreline aside, however, there was a funny moment when Fellaini was pictured moments after a ball hit him square in the face.

Thank you to everyone who posted & sent me this 😂😂😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/O7tmOSYR38 — Marouane Fellaini (@Fellaini) August 8, 2017

The 29-year-old Belgian international saw the funny side of it and posted a thank you on Twitter to everyone who had sent him the image.

The picture had a huge impact on social media, with football fans editing the original image in a number of creative ways.

This one is the best pic.twitter.com/kqFjTAxu1P — öz (@besiktas4life) August 8, 2017

United manager Jose Mourinho heaped praise on Fellaini after the experienced midfielder helped encourage a resurgence in the second half.

Mourinho said: "The group is fantastic and Marouane is just an example of that group, of that spirit we have. We were losing 2-0 against a fantastic team and, after 2-0, the next ball is a double chance with an open goal. Amazing reaction, and then we got to 2-1.

"Then Marouane was injured but he kept going. Then we missed the (Marcus) Rashford chance only with the keeper to beat.

"We fought really until Cristiano (Ronaldo) got onto the pitch and I have to say that I'm really happy because although we lost a game and we lost a cup, we didn't lose the season.

"The season is here, the season started today but our Premier League starts on Sunday for us and we are better now than when we were last season when we won the Europa League."

Mourinho's United side now face West Ham United on Sunday in their opening Premier League tie.