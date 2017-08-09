Soccer

Petr Cech Speaks of Excitement Following Arrival of Gunners Legend Jens Lehmann as Coach

90Min
an hour ago

Arsenal shot stopper Petr Cech is excited about the arrival of former Gunners keeper Jens Lehmann as first-team coach.


The 47-year-old made 200 appearances during his time in England and was one of the famous invincibles' squad of the 2003-2004 campaign, has stepped into his first coaching role since he retired in 2011.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Speaking to Arsenal player, the 35-year-old, said: “It is kind of exciting for me. I used to play against him, now obviously he will be on my side. He’s with the team and sometimes with the goalkeepers as well, so that’s good and you can have the exchange of experience and the way you do things."


Lehmann was capped over 60 times for the German national team and is remembered in the highest regard by Arsenal fans, after his record achieving run of 10 consecutive clean sheets in the Champions League and Cech believes that his experience will not only benefit him but his teammates.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The Czech Republic international, went on to say: "I believe that with his experience and his career, he has a lot to offer. We had met a few times out of the pitch but mainly we knew each other by facing each other. 

"It’s a completely different thing when you speak to someone as a respected opponent or when you speak to someone on your side, as a coach who tries to improve you and helps you as well.”

Arsenal begin their campaign on Friday with a visit from Craig Shakespeare's Leicester, but will be without Alexis Sanchez as the Chilean forward strained his abdominal this week in training for Arsene Wenger's side.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters