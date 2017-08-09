Petr Cech Speaks of Excitement Following Arrival of Gunners Legend Jens Lehmann as Coach

Arsenal shot stopper Petr Cech is excited about the arrival of former Gunners keeper Jens Lehmann as first-team coach.





The 47-year-old made 200 appearances during his time in England and was one of the famous invincibles' squad of the 2003-2004 campaign, has stepped into his first coaching role since he retired in 2011.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Speaking to Arsenal player, the 35-year-old, said: “It is kind of exciting for me. I used to play against him, now obviously he will be on my side. He’s with the team and sometimes with the goalkeepers as well, so that’s good and you can have the exchange of experience and the way you do things."





Lehmann was capped over 60 times for the German national team and is remembered in the highest regard by Arsenal fans, after his record achieving run of 10 consecutive clean sheets in the Champions League and Cech believes that his experience will not only benefit him but his teammates.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

The Czech Republic international, went on to say: "I believe that with his experience and his career, he has a lot to offer. We had met a few times out of the pitch but mainly we knew each other by facing each other.

"It’s a completely different thing when you speak to someone as a respected opponent or when you speak to someone on your side, as a coach who tries to improve you and helps you as well.”

Arsenal begin their campaign on Friday with a visit from Craig Shakespeare's Leicester, but will be without Alexis Sanchez as the Chilean forward strained his abdominal this week in training for Arsene Wenger's side.