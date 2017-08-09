Soccer

Real Madrid Midfielder Confirms Los Blancos Contract Renewal Is 'Very Close'

Real Madrid midfielder Isco has confirmed that his imminent contract renewal is "very close" to completion.

The Spaniard has been at the centre of months of speculation linking him with a move away from Los Blancos.

But now he appears to have revealed that his long-term future with Real Madrid will be confirmed in the coming days.

"It will be done soon, we're very close," he said, quoted by Marca.

The 25-year-old was speaking after excelling in Real Madrid's 2-1 Super Cup win over Manchester United in Skopje.


Isco scored the winning goal in the clash between two European heavyweights, and later claimed that the victory was another indication of his side's incomparable winning mentality.


"Madrid is a very powerful team and we are happy," he said. "We played very well as a team and winning is our obligation.

"We were the best team and we have a spectacular squad with a promising future. United is a very strong team and with great players. They are powerful with great aspirations.

"The staff are doing a great job, we do not fail because of the relationship in the dressing room. We've built a winning group.

"It is true that we had more chances to score goals. Not taking them caused us to suffer a bit at the end. But overall the team played well, and we won."

On his decisive goal in the second half, Isco added: "I dedicated it to my son and my family that is in heaven."

