Swansea Legend Alan Tate Finally Gets His Testimonial Four Years After it Was First Postponed

Delayed four years after its planned date, former Swansea City defender Alan Tate will finally get his testimonial.

Originally planned to take place before the 2013-2014 campaign, the original match was postponed after Swansea and their testimonial opponents, Manchester United, were drawn to face each other on the opening day of the Premier League season.

A collection of Swansea City legends will lineup against a team made up of former Manchester United players, Tate's club during his youth. It will see the Swans field club legends such as Roberto Martinez, Lee Trundle, Garry Monk, and current star Leon Britton.

The Red Devils, managed by Darren Fletcher - who grew up in the youth system playing alongside Tate - have already had Dwight Yorke confirmed for their side.

The 34-year old English defender has certainly earned the testimonial. Originally joining the Welsh club on loan from United back in 2002, he joined permanently on a free transfer in February 2004. Tate then played gallantly for the club over several years, finally departing in 2015.

In 257 appearances for Swansea, Tate was an invaluable presence at the back. Versatile and tough, he could play at both the centre-back, and right-back positions. Yet what cemented his place in the heart of all Swans' fans was his tireless effort, and the undying passion he brought with him onto the pitch.

Present both for Swansea being at the bottom of the football league, and their League Cup victory in 2013, Tate saw it all with the team. Several of the club's finest and most famous moments have featured the defender, placing him further into the pantheon of recent legends at the club.

The love felt by fans towards Tate is - better yet - reflected back. Per Andrew Gwilym of WalesOnline, Tate was sharp and to-the-point when describing how he felt about the club:

"Home."

After four years, Tate will finally get his testimonial. It is one well deserved.