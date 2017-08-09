Soccer

Uninspiring West Ham Midfielder Edging Closer to Galatasaray Move

90Min
33 minutes ago

West Ham midfielder Sofiane Feghouli is close to sealing a switch to Galatasaray, and a transfer should be announced in the coming days.

That is according to NTVSpor, who claim that the Algerian flew to Istanbul for a medical on Wednesday ahead of a £4m move.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Feghouli joined the Hammers on a free transfer from Valencia last summer. And much like Simone Zaza and Jonathan Calleri, who joined around the same time, his performances failed to inspire confidence.

Having made 27 appearances, with 11 of those coming off the bench, Feghouli scored four goals and registered three assists.

It is believed that he will struggle for minutes even more in the upcoming season, with the club having made a few additions this summer. And Slaven Bilic is also looking into the possibility of signing Brentford midfielder Jota as a potential replacement.

English publication Read West Ham have reported that a £3m bid has been turned down by the Bees, but the Londoners are poised to return with a more convincing offer.

