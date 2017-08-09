Cristiano Ronaldo very nearly suffered what would have been the most embarrassing injury of his career prior to Real Madrid's Super Cup victory against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Portuguese forward lost his footing exiting the team bus, but fortunately managed to regain his feet. He attempted to play if off without too much attention, and it seems he just about succeeded.

Whoever decided to place a towel on the steps could have been in some serious trouble had things turned out differently.

🎥 Cristiano Ronaldo almost slipped and fell on his way out of the team bus before training. #HalaMadrid pic.twitter.com/h1dSaKeNUM — TheCRonaldoFan (@TheCRonaldoFan) August 7, 2017

Ronaldo came on as an 83rd minute substitute as Real Madrid got the better of his former club in Skopje.

The 32-year-old had only taken part in two training sessions prior to the game having been granted an extended leave due to his Confederations Cup exploits with Portugal.

And his former manager Jose Mourinho claimed after the game that his introduction hampered United's attempts to score a late equaliser.

"We were playing against a team full of fantastic players, but we discussed the result until almost the end," Mourinho said following the defeat, quoted by the Metro.

"Then Cristiano came on and the referee wanted to show the respect for this amazing player. Every time Cristiano wanted it, the ref blew for a free-kick and the game was stopped.

"But we gave them a good fight."

Ronaldo was fouled three times in his seven minutes on the pitch, more than any United player over the entirety of the 90 minutes.