Soccer

WATCH: Cristiano Ronaldo Slips, Nearly Falls Getting Off Bus Ahead of Super Cup Final

0:45 | Soccer
Zinedine Zidane Doesn't Believe Cristiano Ronaldo Will Leave Real Madrid This Summer
90Min
an hour ago

Cristiano Ronaldo very nearly suffered what would have been the most embarrassing injury of his career prior to Real Madrid's Super Cup victory against Manchester United on Tuesday.

The Portuguese forward lost his footing exiting the team bus, but fortunately managed to regain his feet. He attempted to play if off without too much attention, and it seems he just about succeeded. 

Whoever decided to place a towel on the steps could have been in some serious trouble had things turned out differently.

Ronaldo came on as an 83rd minute substitute as Real Madrid got the better of his former club in Skopje.

The 32-year-old had only taken part in two training sessions prior to the game having been granted an extended leave due to his Confederations Cup exploits with Portugal.

And his former manager Jose Mourinho claimed after the game that his introduction hampered United's attempts to score a late equaliser.

"We were playing against a team full of fantastic players, but we discussed the result until almost the end," Mourinho said following the defeat, quoted by the Metro.

"Then Cristiano came on and the referee wanted to show the respect for this amazing player. Every time Cristiano wanted it, the ref blew for a free-kick and the game was stopped.

"But we gave them a good fight."

Ronaldo was fouled three times in his seven minutes on the pitch, more than any United player over the entirety of the 90 minutes.

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters