Soccer

VIDEO: Pape Souare Back in Crystal Palace Training 11 Months After Career Threatening Car Accident

90Min
an hour ago

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare was back in training on Wednesday for the first time since recovering from a career threatening car accident 11 months ago that saw the player airlifted to hospital and left with jaw and thigh injuries.

A video posted by Palace's social media team showed Souare running with his Eagles team-mates and engaging in light drills as he looks to now make a return to action.

Souare himself later tweeted, "I heard you were looking for me. Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the 1st team."

The player also added, "I want to say thank you to all of you for your love and support on this journey! I read every message and I hope to make you all happy soon."

Palace head of sports medicine Dr Zaf replied with a tweet to the training video:

"Brilliant. I'm sure Papa will agree - was difficult after a horrendous crash. Thank to the emergency services, surgeons and rehab staff."

Signed from Lille in January 2015, Souare's last appearance for Palace came in a 1-1 Premier League draw at home against Bournemouth on 27th August 2016.

Palace's season will start with a home game against newly promoted Huddersfield on Saturday and striker Christian Benteke is looking forward to a new way of playing under Frank de Boer.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"The way that the manager wants us to play means we have the opportunity to have more of the ball in games and all players will get chances to show the strengths of their game," he told CPFC.co.uk after the promising 1-1 draw with Schalke over the weekend.

"My own game has to change in this system because the ball will be on the ground more as we try and build up from the back.

"It's going to be interesting to see it in action because it gives players great chances to do things when they have the ball at their feet while for me I will be looking to score goals for the team."

SI Apps
We've Got Apps Too
Get expert analysis, unrivaled access, and the award-winning storytelling only SI can provide—from Peter King, Tom Verducci, Lee Jenkins, Andy Staples, Grant Wahl, and more—delivered straight to you, along with up-to-the-minute news and live scores.
App Store Google Play
App Store Google Play

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Search Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters