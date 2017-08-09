VIDEO: Pape Souare Back in Crystal Palace Training 11 Months After Career Threatening Car Accident

Crystal Palace defender Pape Souare was back in training on Wednesday for the first time since recovering from a career threatening car accident 11 months ago that saw the player airlifted to hospital and left with jaw and thigh injuries.

A video posted by Palace's social media team showed Souare running with his Eagles team-mates and engaging in light drills as he looks to now make a return to action.

🙌 Fantastic to see the one and only @papesouare back in full training this week! ❤️💙 pic.twitter.com/zjTRIe1uw3 — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) August 9, 2017

Souare himself later tweeted, "I heard you were looking for me. Feeling blessed to come back for my first training session with the 1st team."

The player also added, "I want to say thank you to all of you for your love and support on this journey! I read every message and I hope to make you all happy soon."

I want to say Thank You to all of you for your love and support on this journey! I read every msg and I hope to make u all happy soon 🤘🏿 — Pape Souarè (@papesouare) August 9, 2017

Palace head of sports medicine Dr Zaf replied with a tweet to the training video:

"Brilliant. I'm sure Papa will agree - was difficult after a horrendous crash. Thank to the emergency services, surgeons and rehab staff."

Brilliant. I'm sure Papa will agree - was difficult after a horrendous crash. Thank to the Emergency services, Surgeons & rehab staff 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 https://t.co/FRrxeV25QH — DrZaf (@sportsdrzaf) August 9, 2017

Signed from Lille in January 2015, Souare's last appearance for Palace came in a 1-1 Premier League draw at home against Bournemouth on 27th August 2016.

Palace's season will start with a home game against newly promoted Huddersfield on Saturday and striker Christian Benteke is looking forward to a new way of playing under Frank de Boer.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

"The way that the manager wants us to play means we have the opportunity to have more of the ball in games and all players will get chances to show the strengths of their game," he told CPFC.co.uk after the promising 1-1 draw with Schalke over the weekend.

"My own game has to change in this system because the ball will be on the ground more as we try and build up from the back.

"It's going to be interesting to see it in action because it gives players great chances to do things when they have the ball at their feet while for me I will be looking to score goals for the team."