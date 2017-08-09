Wednesday's Transfer Rumour Roundup: Gray, Bacca, Musa, Amavi and Much More

Introducing today's edition of the daily transfer rumour roundup...

1. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Transfer: Arsenal to Chelsea

Having just lined up against them in last weekend's Community Shield victory, Arsenal star Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could be on his way to Chelsea, with the West London club ready to launch a £25m bid for the England international.

2. Bruno Martins Indi

Hector Vivas/GettyImages

Transfer: Porto to Stoke City

The Potters look to have finally got their man, with Bruno Martins Indi's permanent switch to the Bet365 Stadium imminent. The Dutch defender had left Stoke City following his season-long loan, returning to parent club Porto for pre-season.

3. Grant Leadbitter

Stu Forster/GettyImages

Transfer: Middlesbrough to Sunderland

Sunderland are hoping to seal a romantic return to Wearside for former midfielder Grant Leadbitter. The Middlesbrough man remains club captain at the Riverside Stadium, but is not an automatic starter under Garry Monk.

4. Andre Gray

Steve Bardens/GettyImages

Transfer: Burnley to Watford

Watford are making a signal of intent ahead of the new Premier League season, having reportedly agreed terms with table rivals Burnley for livewire striker Andre Gray, as part of a £18.5m deal.

5. Panagiotis Retsos

ARIS MESSINIS/GettyImages

Transfer: OIympiacos to Tottenham Hotspur

Still the only Premier League side not to have made a signing this summer, Spurs may end the drought with a somewhat obscure capture as the North London club send scouts to check on Olympiacos wonderkid Panagiotis Retsos.

6. Jordan Amavi

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

Transfer: Aston Villa to Marseille

Despite talk that Steve Bruce was keen on keeping the French full-back, Jordan Amavi is now set to return to his homeland ahead of a loan deal costing the Ligue 1 side an initial €2m to be made permanent next summer for a further €8m.

7. Carlos Bacca

MARCO BERTORELLO/GettyImages

Transfer: AC Milan to Monaco

Expected to leave the San Siro in the coming weeks, Carlos Bacca's potential return to former club Sevilla may be scuppered by Ligue 1 champions Monaco, who also are showing interest in the Colombian striker.

8. Ahmed Musa

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Transfer: Leicester City to Hull City

The Tigers are showing some serious intent on returning to the top flight at the first time of asking. The Yorkshire side have already secured the services of Seb Larsson on a free transfer today and are not hot on the trail of Leicester's Nigerian frontman.

9. Marten de Roon

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Transfer: Middlesbrough to Atalanta

There seems to be an exodus of central midfielders from Teeside this window and another who could be leaving the Championship outfit is Dutchman Marten de Roon, who is being pursued by former club Atalanta.

10. Che Adams

Ross Kinnaird/GettyImages

Transfer: Birmingham City to Derby County

Derby County boss Gary Rowett is keen for a reunion with highly-rated 21-year-old striker Che Adams, whom he signed for the Blues a year ago, but he will need to stump up more than the £3m already tabled, after it was rejected by Harry Redknapp's side.