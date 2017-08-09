Yahoo Daily Fantasy Analysis: Alvaro Morata vs Romelu Lukaku - Head to Head in Gameweek 1

After a long summer of ridiculous transfers and tasty pre-season encounters, the Premier League returns on Friday.

Manchester United fans are getting pumped up to see new signing Alexandre Lacazette in action against West Ham, while Chelsea supporters are hoping Alvaro Morata can make up for his miss in the penalty shootout in the Community Shield at the weekend with a goal or two against Burnley.

Both clubs squabbled over Lukaku and Morata in the transfer window but who should you select for your Yahoo Daily Fantasy team? Here's our analysis...

Form

Antonio Conte doesn't seem to be warming to Alvaro Morata very quickly, with the Spaniard starting the Community Shield on the bench before coming on and missing his spot-kick.

While the former Real Madrid forward is yet to net for the Blues, his Red Devils counterpart Romelu Lukaku has had little trouble in settling in for Jose Mourinho's side, scoring three times in pre-season.

Morata is still reportedly learning how to play in Chelsea's team while Lukaku seems to have sussed out Mourinho's side pretty quickly, so the Belgium international wins this round.

Opposition

It's pretty even on the opponent front, with United hosting West Ham on Sunday after Chelsea entertain Burnley on Saturday.

While the Hammers have some solid defenders in the form of Jose Fonte and Winston Reid, they still conceded 64 league goals last season and it's hard not to expect Lukaku to net his first strike for United in England's top division.

Burnley were a little more compact than West Ham, letting in a slightly better 55 strikes, but the Clarets are without Michael Keane after the England international joined Everton and are expected to be a little less defensively robust this season.

Should Morata get the nod over Michy Batshuayi to start on Saturday, expect him to score his first goal for Chelsea, but Lukaku could get a couple if West Ham fail to show up.

Value

With the former Everton forward expected to be a big success for United, Lukaku is unsurprisingly one of the most pricy options in the game at £28, tied for second place with Sergio Aguero and behind only Harry Kane.

If you want Morata, the ex-Juventus man will set you back a cool £25 out of your £200 budget, which seems a hefty investment for a player yet to prove himself in the Premier League following stints in Spain and Italy.

All in all, neither man should flop in their first Premier League appearances for their new clubs, but with his experience in England and a proven goal record Lukaku gets our nod ahead of Morata.

