Barcelona Boss Ernesto Valverde Mysteriously Grants Permission for Midfield Star to Miss Training

Ernesto Valverde gave Andres Iniesta permission to miss Barcelona training on Thursday, which has sparked confusion amongst fans on social media.

The club took to Twitter to inform everyone that the 33-year-old was going to be allowed to miss training, but did not elaborate as to why.

Andrés Iniesta did not train with the permission of the coach #FCBLive pic.twitter.com/oumdaBeLcv — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 10, 2017

The midfielder played in the special Joan Gamper Trophy match recently against Chapecoense, and appeared to come through the game unscathed.

Iniesta struggled slightly with injury last season as age begins to catch up with him - he had problems with his calf, adductor and knee, but the lack of reasoning behind his training absence seems quite strange. If he has picked up a knock, they would surely just say so.

Alex Caparros/GettyImages

Barcelona face Real Madrid in the first leg of the Supercopa de Espana at the weekend, and it remains to be seen whether Iniesta will be available for selection.

Blaugrana supporters will be hoping not to see a repeat of the last time the club informed them a player had been given permission to miss training - Brazil superstar Neymar didn't play again after they had tweeted the very same thing before his mega-bucks move to Paris Saint-Germain.

Many had tipped the 2017/18 campaign to be a swansong season for club legend Iniesta, but could there be a surprise in store for everyone following this mysterious tweet?

