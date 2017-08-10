Soccer

Bayern Winger in Contention to Participate in DFB-Pokal First Round After Resuming Training

90Min
an hour ago

Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben could return to play a part in the club's upcoming first round match of the DFB-Pokal after resuming training.

The 33-year-old has not kicked a ball for the German giants in their sub-par pre-season after nursing a calf injury sustained on holiday.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

He has been following his own recovery programme set by club medics and now the Dutchman is ready to resume training with the rest of the squad, who are gearing up to face minnows Chemnitzer.

A club statement read: "Arjen Robben moves closer to making his comeback for FC Bayern. The Dutchman returned to full training on Wednesday just three days before the DFB-Pokal first-round tie at Chemnitzer FC.

"The 33-year-old winger missed part of the pre-season due to a calf injury suffered on holiday and has recently completed an individual rehab programme. It remains to be seen whether Robben will be in the squad for Saturday."

Robben is highly unlikely to start given his lack of sharpness, but he could be involved later on if selected to travel - Kingsley Coman, James Rodriguez, Franck Ribery and Thomas Muller represent the alternative options at Carlo Ancelotti's disposal.

Bayern will be hoping to forget their rocky pre-season and brush aside Chemnitzer as expected - the Bavarians lost to Arsenal, Liverpool, Inter, AC Milan and Napoli which will be slightly concerning for the Italian manager.

