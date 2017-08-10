Soccer

Brighton Confirm They Have Agreed Terms With Club Brugge to Sign Winger Jose Izquierdo

90Min
an hour ago

Premier League new boys Brighton have confirmed they have agreed terms with Club Brugge to make winger Jose Izquierdo their new record signing.

The club are in the process of completing a deal for the 25-year-old after the player agreed personal terms with the south coast club.

He is expected to undergo a medical within the next 24 hours and will hopefully obtain the necessary work permit and international clearance in time for him to be considered for selection against Manchester City on Saturday evening.

The club say the transfer would 'set a new record' on their official site, which would see the Seagulls smash their record for the third time this summer following their promotion to England's top flight.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Chris Hughton said of the player: "Jose is someone we have been aware of for sometime and has been one of the standout players in the Belgian league over the past three years.

"He's been an exciting player for Club Brugge and in the season he helped the club win the title in 2015/16, he was also Belgium's Player of the Year. 

"Jose has good experience with almost 250 senior games in both Colombia and Belgium, and has played in the Europa League, Champions League and international football, having made his debut for his national team this summer."

Izquierdo was called up to the Colombian national side for the first this summer as a reward for his showing over in the Belgian League, and has already scored his first goal.

