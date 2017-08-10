Burnley Make £10m Bid for Stoke Captain as Sean Dyche Seeks Michael Keane Replacement

Burnley have reportedly made a £10m bid for Stoke's Ryan Shawcross, as Sean Dyche and the Clarets look to replace the hole left by Michael Keane, who departed for Everton earlier in the summer.

According to The Sun, via HITC, Burnley have registered the bid for the 29-year-old centre back following the sale of striker Andre Gray, as they look to strengthen before the end of the summer window in three weeks time.

Shawcross' Stoke contract is up at the end of the season and could be tempted away from the Bet365 stadium after 300 appearances for the Potters according to the report.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In addition, manager Mark Hughes and the Stoke board may be open to the sale of the club captain, with new signings such Kurt Zouma and the imminently arriving Bruno Martins Indi forcing the former Manchester United academy graduate out of the regular starting XI.

Shawcross, who has one England cap from a 2012 friendly against Sweden, would not be the first player to make the switch from Stoke to Burnley this summer, with Jonathan Walters signing for the Clarets earlier this window for a reported £3m.

Burnley start their 2017/18 Premier League campaign away at reigning champions Chelsea and look somewhat weaker after a summer which has seen star men Keane and Gray depart.