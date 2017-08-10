Soccer

Chelsea Outcast Kenedy Shipped Off to Newcastle on Season-Long Loan

90Min
23 minutes ago

Rafa Benitez has signed the 21 year-old Brazilian Kenedy on a season-long loan according to the Mirror. This move strengthens the Magpies attacking options for the upcoming 2017/18 Premier League season. Kenedy spent the first half of last season on loan at Watford but was recalled by Chelsea following a disappointing spell at Vicarage Road.

Kenedy caused a huge public relations problem for the Blues during their pre-season tour in China with two ill-advised social media posts, leading to some corners of China branding Chelsea as racist.  

Unsurprisingly Chelsea disciplined the player and sent him home from their pre-season tour, however, this loan move gives Kenedy a clean-slate and a much needed chance to show he can be a success in the Premier League.  

Benitez has been desperately trying to get more additions into his squad before the season starts, as he attempts to keep Newcastle in the Premier League, a task he failed to do following his initial appointment as Newcastle manager in March 2016. 

Newcastle United v Preston North End - Sky Bet Championship

Benitez used the contacts he established at Chelsea when he was interim-manager of the club during the the 2012/13 season to jump-ahead of other clubs who were also tracking Kenedy. 

Rafa will be hoping Kenedy can put his pre-season problems behind him and help Newcastle re-establish themselves in the Premier League this season.

